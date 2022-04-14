Aster INU (ASTERINU) Tokenomics
🚀 ASTER INU – Where memes meet the multichain future 🌌
ASTER INU isn’t just another meme coin—it’s the cosmic pupper on a mission! Inspired by Aster’s dream of seamless cross-chain connectivity, this Inu blends serious crypto utility with the chaotic joy of meme culture.
Think of it as: ✨ The wagmi energy of DOGE 🌐 The connectivity of Aster 😂 The meme magic of the internet
We’re building a community-first galaxy, where holders are not just investors—they’re explorers, jokers, and culture shapers. Whether you’re here for the memes, the vibes, or the vision of a chain-connected future, ASTER INU has a seat for you on this rocketship. 🚀🐶
Understanding the tokenomics of Aster INU (ASTERINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTERINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTERINU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.