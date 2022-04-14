ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Tokenomics

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Information

Asynchronus is the infrastructure layer powering the agentic economy, a decentralized, AI-native future where autonomous agents drive real-time, on-chain execution. Within the Asynchronus ecosystem: Shell acts as the intelligent conversational interface, orchestrating asynchronous sub-agents and leveraging MCP (Multi-Core Processing) technology the same architecture found in advanced autonomous robotics. Graph is our modular, LangChain-based framework for building scalable AI agents, designed to be interoperable, composable, and optimized for multi-agent collaboration.

Asynchronus is supported by industry leaders including NVIDIA Inception Program, Google for Startups, and Arbitrum, with strategic support from partners such as Compass Labs, Allora, Router Protocol, and Alchemy, enabling a robust foundation for the next generation of intelligent on-chain infrastructure.

Official Website:
https://asynchronus.ai
Whitepaper:
https://www.asynchronus.ai/whitepaper

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 253.81K
$ 253.81K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 619.99M
$ 619.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 409.38K
$ 409.38K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00452434
$ 0.00452434
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00040938
$ 0.00040938

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ASYNC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ASYNC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ASYNC's tokenomics, explore ASYNC token's live price!

ASYNC Price Prediction

Want to know where ASYNC might be heading? Our ASYNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.