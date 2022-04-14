Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Information Athena is an AI Agent themed token created via the virtuals.io protocol platform on the Base blockchain. $ATHENA is the token representation of the agent's ecosystem, which includes an autonomous Twitter chat bot, and configurations via the virtuals.io platform to provide insights on the crypto markets. Eventually as the virtuals.ai platform matures, it is expected to integrate with blockchain wallets and carry out trading and DeFi activities. Official Website: https://0xathena.ai/ Whitepaper: https://x.com/0xathenaai/article/1861799015836524839 Buy ATHENA Now!

Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 525.93K $ 525.93K $ 525.93K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 780.90M $ 780.90M $ 780.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 673.49K $ 673.49K $ 673.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00624125 $ 0.00624125 $ 0.00624125 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00067349 $ 0.00067349 $ 0.00067349 Learn more about Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) price

Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATHENA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATHENA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATHENA's tokenomics, explore ATHENA token's live price!

