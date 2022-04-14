Aubrai by Bio Price Today

The live Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) price today is $ 3.4, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUBRAI to USD conversion rate is $ 3.4 per AUBRAI.

Aubrai by Bio currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,686,890, with a circulating supply of 1.38M AUBRAI. During the last 24 hours, AUBRAI traded between $ 3.38 (low) and $ 3.45 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.72, while the all-time low was $ 2.77.

In short-term performance, AUBRAI moved -0.04% in the last hour and +4.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.69M$ 4.69M $ 4.69M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.80M$ 6.80M $ 6.80M Circulation Supply 1.38M 1.38M 1.38M Total Supply 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0

