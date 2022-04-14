autism (AUTISM) Tokenomics
autism (AUTISM) Information
autism (AUTISM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for autism (AUTISM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
autism (AUTISM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of autism (AUTISM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AUTISM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AUTISM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
