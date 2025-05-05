Avatly Price (AVATLY)
The live price of Avatly (AVATLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.83K USD. AVATLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avatly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Avatly price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 64.93M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVATLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVATLY price information.
During today, the price change of Avatly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avatly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avatly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avatly to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Avatly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THE FIRST METAVERSE FOR FASHION INDUSTRY NEW DIMENSION Our desire is to create outstanding experience of trying on virtual clothes in the Metaverse. We are convinced that Metaverse and VR technology is the key to realising this vision. FASHION EXPERIENCE Thanks to the metaverse and 3D avatars, we take the shopping experience into a completely new dimension. Trying on, sharing outfits and buying clothes in the metaverse will be so unbelievably exciting that you will never want to do it in other way.
