AVINOC (AVINOC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AVINOC (AVINOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AVINOC (AVINOC) Information AVINOC is a consistent, integrated and permissionless base data layer for decentralized, transparent and worldwide coordination of business flights within the general aviation, to achieve optimal utilization and reduce costs significantly. Every user involved in AVINOC possesses a local copy of all relevant data. This creates new opportunities for global, direct, permissionless, and fast communication between participants involved in the complex aviation business. AVINOC makes all necessary information of availability of staff and equipment visible in a decentralized manner. Efforts for communication and coordination can be reduced to a minimum or, in most cases, they can be totally eliminated. Official Website: https://www.avinoc.com/ Whitepaper: https://static.avinoc.cloud/downloads/AVINOC_Whitepaper_en.pdf Buy AVINOC Now!

AVINOC (AVINOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AVINOC (AVINOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.19M $ 1.19M $ 1.19M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 167.02M $ 167.02M $ 167.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.10M $ 7.10M $ 7.10M All-Time High: $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ 3.29 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002988 $ 0.00002988 $ 0.00002988 Current Price: $ 0.00710001 $ 0.00710001 $ 0.00710001 Learn more about AVINOC (AVINOC) price

AVINOC (AVINOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AVINOC (AVINOC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVINOC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVINOC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVINOC's tokenomics, explore AVINOC token's live price!

AVINOC Price Prediction Want to know where AVINOC might be heading? Our AVINOC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AVINOC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!