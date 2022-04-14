Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) Information Awkward Look Monkey Club is a Solana token and NFT ecosystem based around the OG meme; the Awkward Look Monkey. The NFT sales fund our marketing wallet and NFT staking is in active development for a passive income earning utility. Official Website: https://awkwardlookmonkeyclub.com/ Buy ALMC Now!

Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.10K $ 17.10K $ 17.10K Total Supply: $ 970.29M $ 970.29M $ 970.29M Circulating Supply: $ 970.29M $ 970.29M $ 970.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.10K $ 17.10K $ 17.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00069171 $ 0.00069171 $ 0.00069171 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) price

Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Awkward Look Monkey Club (ALMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALMC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALMC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALMC's tokenomics, explore ALMC token's live price!

ALMC Price Prediction Want to know where ALMC might be heading? Our ALMC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ALMC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!