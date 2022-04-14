Axoria (AX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Axoria (AX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Axoria (AX) Information Axoria is a Web3 MMORPG that combines classic old-school gameplay with blockchain integration. Players can battle AI-powered bosses that adapt over time, trade in-game assets and engage in PvP combat. The game features skill progression, resource gathering and a player-driven economy where $AX and NFTs enhance the experience. With strategic gameplay and evolving challenges, Axoria offers a modern take on a nostalgic adventure. Official Website: https://axoria.online Whitepaper: https://axoria.online/documents/Axoria-Whitepaper.pdf Buy AX Now!

Axoria (AX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Axoria (AX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.78K $ 26.78K $ 26.78K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.78K $ 26.78K $ 26.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00579212 $ 0.00579212 $ 0.00579212 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026776 $ 0.00026776 $ 0.00026776 Learn more about Axoria (AX) price

Axoria (AX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Axoria (AX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AX's tokenomics, explore AX token's live price!

AX Price Prediction Want to know where AX might be heading? Our AX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

