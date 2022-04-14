Baby Shiro Neko (BABYSHIRO) Tokenomics
Introducing Baby Shiro Neko, the adorable offspring of the renowned Shiro Neko Cat! Although he’s still young and full of playful energy, Baby Shiro Neko has his sights set on becoming a household name in the crypto universe.
With a personality as charming as his lineage, Baby Shiro Neko isn’t just here to play—he’s here to thrive. Built on the Solana Blockchain, this little feline promises to deliver innovation, community engagement, and plenty of surprises for those who nurture him.
As Baby Shiro Neko grows, so will his ecosystem, offering exciting rewards and opportunities for his loyal supporters. Get ready for the next guaranteed moonshot and watch this kitten evolve into a legend.
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shiro Neko (BABYSHIRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYSHIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYSHIRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.