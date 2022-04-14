Base Index (BINDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Base Index (BINDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Base Index (BINDEX) Information $BINDEX is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance on the Base network — an actively managed, community-owned fund designed to give holders direct exposure to high-conviction plays, early launches, and Base-native opportunities without the need for constant research or trading. The philosophy is simple: you hold the token, the fund works for you. All profits, growth, and rewards are shared with the community of holders, with the ultimate goal of paying out 100% of the fund’s value multiple times over the life of the project. Official Website: https://base-index.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/24c23bd87936805d9295d32c366b0857?source=copy_link Buy BINDEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 525.12K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 525.12K
All-Time High: $ 0.00064697
All-Time Low: $ 0.00048733
Current Price: $ 0.00052729

Base Index (BINDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Base Index (BINDEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BINDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BINDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BINDEX's tokenomics, explore BINDEX token's live price!

