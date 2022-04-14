Based Moron (MORON) Information

Legend has it, $MORON launched with a glorious 1 billion tokens… but our fearless dev decided to literally send half of them “to the moon.” Unfortunately, he didn’t realize the blockchain doesn’t have a NASA program — so those 500 million tokens are now sitting in some random, unverified wallet… forever.

From that moment, we knew what we were: a bunch of lovable, chaotic, crypto-obsessed morons. Our dev? A certified blockchain hazard. Our community? People who embrace the madness and wear “moron” like a badge of honor.

$MORON isn’t just a meme coin — it’s a public safety announcement about what happens when you mix too much caffeine, questionable coding skills, and moon-talk in the same room.

Our mission? Make so much noise, cause so much mayhem, and rally so hard that even our moms start asking, “What’s this moron coin you keep posting about?”

This isn’t financial advice. This isn’t logical. This is $MORON — and we’re mooning… eventually. Probably. Maybe.