Legend has it, $MORON launched with a glorious 1 billion tokens… but our fearless dev decided to literally send half of them “to the moon.” Unfortunately, he didn’t realize the blockchain doesn’t have a NASA program — so those 500 million tokens are now sitting in some random, unverified wallet… forever.
From that moment, we knew what we were: a bunch of lovable, chaotic, crypto-obsessed morons. Our dev? A certified blockchain hazard. Our community? People who embrace the madness and wear “moron” like a badge of honor.
$MORON isn’t just a meme coin — it’s a public safety announcement about what happens when you mix too much caffeine, questionable coding skills, and moon-talk in the same room.
Our mission? Make so much noise, cause so much mayhem, and rally so hard that even our moms start asking, “What’s this moron coin you keep posting about?”
This isn’t financial advice. This isn’t logical. This is $MORON — and we’re mooning… eventually. Probably. Maybe.
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Moron (MORON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MORON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MORON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MORON Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.