BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) Information

Welcome To Base printer Print like crazy, only on base

Base printer is the meme coin on the Base chain that rewards holders with USDC reflections. Enjoy fast, low-cost transactions while earning passive income in a stablecoin. No staking required—just hold and profit. Fun meets real value!

5% is taxes for USDC reflections

