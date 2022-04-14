Bemo (BMTON) Information

bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON that allows you to stake native TON tokens and, in return, get bmTON tokens which you can use freely in DeFi. The price of the bmTON token to TON increases with the staking rewards accrued after each validation round by bemo protocol.

bemo protocol is a set of smart contracts on the TON blockchain. These contracts are responsible for: TON deposits and withdrawals Minting and burning of the bmTON tokens Transfer of TON tokens to the participating validators Receipt of the staking fees Validation and protocol fee calculation and distribution bmTON vs TON price and exchange rate calculation Key components of bemo are the application’s set of smart contracts and the bmTON token.