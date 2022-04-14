BENJAMIN (BENJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BENJAMIN (BENJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BENJAMIN (BENJI) Information The First AI Agent on STORY, focusing on DeFAI As the first AI agent on STORY, Benjamin is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative value by acting as both a gateway and facilitator for user interaction within the STORY ecosystem. Through its DeFAI Layer and Entry Layer, Benjamin aims to bridge the gap between users and DeFi & IPFi opportunities while fostering ecosystem engagement and growth. Official Website: https://benjamin.unleashprotocol.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.unleashprotocol.xyz/benjamin/introduction Buy BENJI Now!

BENJAMIN (BENJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BENJAMIN (BENJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 61.10K $ 61.10K $ 61.10K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 468.14M $ 468.14M $ 468.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 130.51K $ 130.51K $ 130.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00477446 $ 0.00477446 $ 0.00477446 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001305 $ 0.0001305 $ 0.0001305 Learn more about BENJAMIN (BENJI) price

BENJAMIN (BENJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BENJAMIN (BENJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BENJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BENJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BENJI's tokenomics, explore BENJI token's live price!

BENJI Price Prediction Want to know where BENJI might be heading? Our BENJI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BENJI token's Price Prediction now!

