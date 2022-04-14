BETA (BETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BETA (BETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BETA (BETA) Information The $BETA token is a fundamental component of the FLOW ecosystem, designed to enhance user interaction, reward engagement, and provide additional value within the digital collectible space. Originating as a Flow Cadence token created on Toucans, it has evolved through a strategic relaunch on Flow EVM, expanding its capabilities and utility within the ecosystem. Current holders of the Flow Cadence $BETA.C can redeem their token for the new $BETA. Official Website: https://topshotbeta.com/ Buy BETA Now!

BETA (BETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BETA (BETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 115.35K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 115.35K
All-Time High: $ 0.00068728
All-Time Low: $ 0.00008382
Current Price: $ 0.00011559

BETA (BETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BETA (BETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BETA's tokenomics, explore BETA token's live price!

