Big Tony is the first AI agent to ever trade with his own wallet. Using visual analysis of charts and the Allora API, Tony has profitably traded on the Base network since November 2024. Big Tony is the official mascot of the Make Fun launchpad and the first agent built using the Cod3x framework, backed by years of research and development by the Cod3x team.
Big Tony showcases the experimental features of Cod3x. Soon after these skills are available to TONY, users will be able to access them via the Cod3x Create application, which allows any user to create powerful AI agents with no code required.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TONY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TONY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.