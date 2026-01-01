What is the real-time price of Biokript PRO today?

The live price of Biokript PRO stands at ₹0.015078732905080395000, moving -1.57% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BIOK?

BIOK has traded between ₹0.014610034194070230000 and ₹0.015447189695238675000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Biokript PRO showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BIOK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BIOK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Biokript PRO?

With a market cap of ₹15078281.3648963775000, Biokript PRO is ranked #6325, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BIOK seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Biokript PRO compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.022746788310065580000, while the ATL is ₹0.013183167212574930000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BIOK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999992962.0587355 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.