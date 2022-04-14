Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) Information Market Cap: $17,467,695 LP Holdings: 8,716 BNB ($2,515,572) Volume above $45k https://hotbit.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/9747441486615 Cex listing https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bit-game-verse-token/ CMC listing Bit Game Verse is the trending crypto channel which enables earning through different gaming channels. It is a peer to peer marketplace , where transactions take place directly between the crypto traders. BGV, as the name suggests, encompasses the popular "money heist" concept in the gaming pool with all the fun characters and the super feel! The characters of "Professor, Tokyo, Berlin and more" are going to help you in completing the tasks assigned in the central bank. Official Website: https://bgverse.io/ Buy BGVT Now!

Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.38M $ 1.38M $ 1.38M Total Supply: $ 55.71B $ 55.71B $ 55.71B Circulating Supply: $ 55.21B $ 55.21B $ 55.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) price

Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BGVT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BGVT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BGVT's tokenomics, explore BGVT token's live price!

BGVT Price Prediction Want to know where BGVT might be heading? Our BGVT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BGVT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!