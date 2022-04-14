Bitcorn (BITCORN) Information

The term "bitcorn" was born around 2017, "Bitcorn" is a pun term used to designate a maximum amount of Bitcoin, typically 0.01 BTC (one-tenth of a Bitcoin). Community Take Over. This will be one of the biggest coins in Solana, we have a strong community, and they are all working on their own bag. bitcorn will become a competitor to bitcoin in the future.Many influencers invest their money there, because they know this will be one of the big coins