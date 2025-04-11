Bitz (BITZ) Information

The ePOW commodity token of Eclipse. Bitz is a Proof-of-Work token with 0% pre-mined. It was launched on Eclipse on April 11 2025. Anyone can mine BITZ on their own electronic devices. In addition, users can provide liquidity for it on DEXs or stake the token. To date, the token has over 21,000 holders and has a thriving community build around it. For users who would like to mine it through a web interface, they can do so here https://powpow.app/.