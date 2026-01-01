ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live BLACK HOLE price today is 0.00094811 USD.BLKH market cap is 438,780 USD. Track real-time BLKH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live BLACK HOLE price today is 0.00094811 USD.BLKH market cap is 438,780 USD. Track real-time BLKH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BLKH

BLKH Price Info

What is BLKH

BLKH Official Website

BLKH Tokenomics

BLKH Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BLACK HOLE Logo

BLACK HOLE Price (BLKH)

Unlisted

1 BLKH to USD Live Price:

$0.00094811
$0.00094811$0.00094811
-9.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:43:56 (UTC+8)

BLACK HOLE Price Today

The live BLACK HOLE (BLKH) price today is $ 0.00094811, with a 9.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLKH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00094811 per BLKH.

BLACK HOLE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 438,780, with a circulating supply of 462.95M BLKH. During the last 24 hours, BLKH traded between $ 0.0008931 (low) and $ 0.00106131 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00230612, while the all-time low was $ 0.00059614.

In short-term performance, BLKH moved +0.28% in the last hour and -16.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Market Information

$ 438.78K
$ 438.78K$ 438.78K

--
----

$ 947.79K
$ 947.79K$ 947.79K

462.95M
462.95M 462.95M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BLACK HOLE is $ 438.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLKH is 462.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 947.79K.

BLACK HOLE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0008931
$ 0.0008931$ 0.0008931
24H Low
$ 0.00106131
$ 0.00106131$ 0.00106131
24H High

$ 0.0008931
$ 0.0008931$ 0.0008931

$ 0.00106131
$ 0.00106131$ 0.00106131

$ 0.00230612
$ 0.00230612$ 0.00230612

$ 0.00059614
$ 0.00059614$ 0.00059614

+0.28%

-9.22%

-16.67%

-16.67%

BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BLACK HOLE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BLACK HOLE to USD was $ +0.0000651269.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BLACK HOLE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BLACK HOLE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.22%
30 Days$ +0.0000651269+6.87%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BLACK HOLE

BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BLKH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BLACK HOLE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BLACK HOLE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BLKH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BLACK HOLE Price Prediction.

What is BLACK HOLE (BLKH)

Black Hole Protocol is a decentralized, self-custodial privacy architecture deployed on the Base network. It addresses the inherent lack of transaction privacy on public blockchains by combining Account Abstraction (ERC-4337) with Zero-Knowledge proofs (ZK-SNARKs).

The protocol functions as a cryptographic firewall between a user's identity and their assets. Unlike traditional interaction models where a single Externally Owned Account (EOA) exposes a user's entire history and net worth, Black Hole utilizes a "Shielded Pool" for ingress and a novel "Balance Sharding" mechanism for storage. This architecture allows users to interact with DeFi applications and execute payments without leaking metadata or exposing their total holdings.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Resource

Official Website

About BLACK HOLE

How much is BLACK HOLE worth right now?

BLACK HOLE is currently trading at ₹0.085621952773766385000, with a price movement of -9.22% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BLKH going up or down today?

BLKH has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Privacy Coins,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is BLACK HOLE today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BLKH.

What makes BLACK HOLE different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Privacy Coins,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, BLKH offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BLKH exists in the market?

There are 462952846.2063435 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is BLACK HOLE's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.208261169833287420000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.053836233060038490000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BLACK HOLE

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:43:56 (UTC+8)

BLACK HOLE (BLKH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about BLACK HOLE

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05310
$0.05310$0.05310

+431.00%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001863
$0.00000000001863$0.00000000001863

+462.83%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001014
$0.00000001014$0.00000001014

+134.72%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002908
$0.0000002908$0.0000002908

+134.51%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005160
$0.0000005160$0.0000005160

+72.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.