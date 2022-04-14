What is the real-time price of Block Vault today?

The live price of Block Vault stands at ₹0.7846047794011636150000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BVT?

BVT has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Block Vault showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BVT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BVT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Block Vault?

With a market cap of ₹1948446.06233143286000, Block Vault is ranked #9649, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BVT seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Block Vault compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹649.8115702133982000, while the ATL is ₹0.116849242383739834000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BVT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (2483328.65 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.