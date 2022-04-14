BlockAI (BAI) Tokenomics
The BlockAI project aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools and services by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a decentralized platform that integrates various AI functionalities, including natural language processing, image generation, video summarization, and collaborative tools, accessible to a broad range of users.
AI Tools and Services:
Text & Chat: Access to models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Orca, and Google Gemini. Image Generation: Use of models such as Dall-E and Stable Diffusion. Video Summarizer: Summarizes YouTube videos. Brainstorming & MindMap: Facilitates brainstorming sessions and visual mapping of ideas. Discussions: AI-driven discussions to explore specific topics. Blockchain Integration:
$BAI Token: A utility token used for accessing services on the platform. Smart Contracts: Allows AI tasks to be initiated and results returned through blockchain-based contracts.
Multichain Support: Compatibility with multiple blockchain networks like Waves, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring broader accessibility and decentralized operations.
Community-Driven Development: DAO Participation: Users can participate in decision-making through the BAI DAO, where voting power is based on platform usage rather than token holdings. Feedback and Surveys: Continuous user feedback and surveys guide the development and evolution of the platform.
The long-term vision of BlockAI is to create a versatile, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem where both individuals and automated smart contracts can leverage AI to enhance various aspects of personal and professional life.
BlockAI (BAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BlockAI (BAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.