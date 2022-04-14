What is the current trading price of Blueprint?

Blueprint (BP) is currently priced at ₹0.0061718614858977174000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -0.89% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Blueprint's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the NFT,Base Ecosystem,NFTFi sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in BP?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Blueprint's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #8906 with a market capitalization of ₹2911029.87719151258000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about BP?

With 471492154.0350033 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Blueprint's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.006138606953353926000 and ₹0.0062473582624836222000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Blueprint stack up against similar assets?

Against other NFT,Base Ecosystem,NFTFi tokens, BP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.