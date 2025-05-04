BlueSparrow Price (BLUESPARROW)
The live price of BlueSparrow (BLUESPARROW) today is 0.01153867 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 503.01K USD. BLUESPARROW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlueSparrow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BlueSparrow price change within the day is +3.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 43.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BLUESPARROW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLUESPARROW price information.
During today, the price change of BlueSparrow to USD was $ +0.00037135.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlueSparrow to USD was $ +0.0015278595.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlueSparrow to USD was $ -0.0010333525.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlueSparrow to USD was $ -0.0049865917326014.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00037135
|+3.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015278595
|+13.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010333525
|-8.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0049865917326014
|-30.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of BlueSparrow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
+3.33%
+12.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BLUESPARROW to VND
₫303.64010105
|1 BLUESPARROW to AUD
A$0.0178849385
|1 BLUESPARROW to GBP
￡0.0086540025
|1 BLUESPARROW to EUR
€0.0101540296
|1 BLUESPARROW to USD
$0.01153867
|1 BLUESPARROW to MYR
RM0.0492701209
|1 BLUESPARROW to TRY
₺0.4437772482
|1 BLUESPARROW to JPY
¥1.6710301894
|1 BLUESPARROW to RUB
₽0.9569019031
|1 BLUESPARROW to INR
₹0.9752483884
|1 BLUESPARROW to IDR
Rp189.1584943248
|1 BLUESPARROW to KRW
₩16.1605996552
|1 BLUESPARROW to PHP
₱0.640396185
|1 BLUESPARROW to EGP
￡E.0.5853567291
|1 BLUESPARROW to BRL
R$0.0651934855
|1 BLUESPARROW to CAD
C$0.0159233646
|1 BLUESPARROW to BDT
৳1.406563873
|1 BLUESPARROW to NGN
₦18.5508351457
|1 BLUESPARROW to UAH
₴0.480008672
|1 BLUESPARROW to VES
Bs1.01540296
|1 BLUESPARROW to PKR
Rs3.2529818464
|1 BLUESPARROW to KZT
₸5.9754156462
|1 BLUESPARROW to THB
฿0.381929977
|1 BLUESPARROW to TWD
NT$0.3543525557
|1 BLUESPARROW to AED
د.إ0.0423469189
|1 BLUESPARROW to CHF
Fr0.0094617094
|1 BLUESPARROW to HKD
HK$0.0894246925
|1 BLUESPARROW to MAD
.د.م0.1068480842
|1 BLUESPARROW to MXN
$0.2259271586