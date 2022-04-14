BNB DOGE (BOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BNB DOGE (BOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BNB DOGE (BOGE) Information BNB DOGE is here to bring endless fun and smiles to the BNB world! With tiny paws, a fluffy tail, and a huge heart, this playful pup is ready to spread joy across the blockchain. Inspired by the legendary Doge but with extra cuteness, attitude, and a cheeky twist, BOGE is your new favorite companion.

BNB DOGE (BOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BNB DOGE (BOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 768.46K $ 768.46K $ 768.46K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 768.46K $ 768.46K $ 768.46K All-Time High: $ 0.00118783 $ 0.00118783 $ 0.00118783 All-Time Low: $ 0.00059862 $ 0.00059862 $ 0.00059862 Current Price: $ 0.0007834 $ 0.0007834 $ 0.0007834 Learn more about BNB DOGE (BOGE) price

BNB DOGE (BOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BNB DOGE (BOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOGE's tokenomics, explore BOGE token's live price!

