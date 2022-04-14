Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) Information

Boss Burger was originally named by Matt Furie in 2014 & is featured in his new book, Cortex Vortex with a full page dedicated to him. The project was CTO'd by an all-star team who are having a ton of fun building community & making fan content of this hilarious quadrouple stack burger baddie on the blockchain.

Here at #bossburger we’re building something rare. Not just a token. A crew. A digital backyard where everyone’s invited.

We are building one order at a time.