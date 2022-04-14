BRAZA by Virtuals (BRAZA) Tokenomics
Braza is an AI agent designed to be your trusted financial companion, helping Brazilians make better financial decisions. Through Virtuals' GAME framework and custom functions, it combines natural language processing, financial analysis, and cultural understanding to provide personalized guidance and insights. Being directly connected to braza.ai, Braza AI provides seamless support and enhanced user experience by accessing real-time financial data and user preferences.
Understanding the tokenomics of BRAZA by Virtuals (BRAZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRAZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRAZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.