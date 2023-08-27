BREPE (BREPE) Tokenomics
BREPE (BREPE) Information
What is this project about?
$BREPE is completely decentralized: it has 0% taxes on both purchase and sale transactions; The liquidity of $BREPE is burned forever and the contract is forfeited, guaranteeing maximum security for investor funds.
What makes your project unique?
$ BREPE was born after months of launching his friend PEPE. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,690,000,000,000) $BREPE tokens is available.
History of your project.
Released on August 27, 2023, BREPE ($BREPE) is a decentralized meme coin inspired by the creations of the famous Matt Furie.
What's next for your project?
As a decentralized and community-driven meme coin, BREPE aims to use memes as a tool for change in the world of cryptocurrencies, with the aim of bringing cryptocurrencies back to their essence; decentralization.
What can your token be used for?
To carry out decentralized exchanges at 0% taxes, without limit on transactions, Liquidity burned forever, We want to be innovation in the MEME sector.
BREPE (BREPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BREPE (BREPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BREPE (BREPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BREPE (BREPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BREPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BREPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BREPE's tokenomics, explore BREPE token's live price!
BREPE Price Prediction
Want to know where BREPE might be heading? Our BREPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.