Brooder (BROOD) Information Brooder is an AI engine built for creators to generate their own characters and launch them as tokens on the Solana blockchain using our launchpad. Our framework combines the latest LLM capabilities, users can customise their own contract address and launch a token directly onto Pump Fun for free. Our utility token $BROOD will be the native currency of the platform with a burning mechanism for each deployment + a subscription model paid in $BROOD. Official Website: https://www.brooder.tech/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/brooder-tech/what-is-the-brooder-token-1c0da5e27805

Brooder (BROOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brooder (BROOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.31K Total Supply: $ 999.06M Circulating Supply: $ 921.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.35K All-Time High: $ 0.00418949 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Brooder (BROOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Brooder (BROOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

