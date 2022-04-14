BROT (BROT) Tokenomics
Blockrot ($BROT) is the first tokenized, interactive 3D AI agent livestreamer and gamer. The project merges AI and gaming technology with the decentralized culture of Web3, offering real-time community interaction, co-creation and engagement. Its primary purpose is to build groundbreaking technology within an engaging, community-driven ecosystem where participants can co-create Blockrot and shape future innovations.
Understanding the tokenomics of BROT (BROT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BROT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BROT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
