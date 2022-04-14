Browser DAO (BROWSER) Tokenomics
Browser DAO (BROWSER) Information
Empowering autonomous browser agents on Solana
Vision: To control the web's most powerful autonomous browser agents through a decentralised token economy.
$BROWSER is the utility token powering innovation in browser automation on Solana. By enabling governance, advanced tools, and sustainable tokenomics, we're paving the way for the future of AI-driven web automation.
The DAO controls 30% of supply post-burn and engages in transparent decision-making to align with community goals. Staking and reserves provide mechanisms to incentivise the marketplace.
Browser DAO (BROWSER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Browser DAO (BROWSER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Browser DAO (BROWSER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Browser DAO (BROWSER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BROWSER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BROWSER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BROWSER's tokenomics, explore BROWSER token's live price!
BROWSER Price Prediction
Want to know where BROWSER might be heading? Our BROWSER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.