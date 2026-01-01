ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live BSX price today is 0 USD.BSX market cap is 125,118 USD. Track real-time BSX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live BSX price today is 0 USD.BSX market cap is 125,118 USD. Track real-time BSX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BSX

BSX Price Info

What is BSX

BSX Whitepaper

BSX Official Website

BSX Tokenomics

BSX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BSX Logo

BSX Price (BSX)

Unlisted

1 BSX to USD Live Price:

$0.0004425
$0.0004425$0.0004425
-12.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BSX (BSX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:59:54 (UTC+8)

BSX Price Today

The live BSX (BSX) price today is $ 0, with a 12.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BSX.

BSX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,118, with a circulating supply of 282.75M BSX. During the last 24 hours, BSX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.10056, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSX moved +1.21% in the last hour and -17.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BSX (BSX) Market Information

$ 125.12K
$ 125.12K$ 125.12K

--
----

$ 441.62K
$ 441.62K$ 441.62K

282.75M
282.75M 282.75M

997,999,998.9999999
997,999,998.9999999 997,999,998.9999999

The current Market Cap of BSX is $ 125.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BSX is 282.75M, with a total supply of 997999998.9999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 441.62K.

BSX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.10056
$ 0.10056$ 0.10056

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.21%

-12.97%

-17.92%

-17.92%

BSX (BSX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BSX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BSX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-12.97%
30 Days$ 0+73.83%
60 Days$ 0-65.74%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BSX

BSX (BSX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BSX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BSX (BSX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BSX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BSX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BSX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BSX Price Prediction.

What is BSX (BSX)

BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market.

BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems.

BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BSX (BSX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About BSX

What is the current price of BSX?

BSX (BSX) is trading at ₹0.03995807794139625000, reflecting a price movement of -12.97% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does BSX play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Perpetuals,Base Ecosystem,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio sector, BSX often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is BSX being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, BSX recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of BSX?

There are 282751080.8581379 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of BSX?

BSX currently holds market rank #6794 with a market capitalization of ₹11298248.1262635390000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has BSX performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -12.97% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does BSX compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Perpetuals,Base Ecosystem,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio segment, BSX demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BSX

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:59:54 (UTC+8)

BSX (BSX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about BSX

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002600
$0.00000000002600$0.00000000002600

+685.49%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06514
$0.06514$0.06514

+551.40%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05144
$0.05144$0.05144

+414.40%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000007263
$0.0000007263$0.0000007263

+142.10%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002040
$0.0000002040$0.0000002040

+64.51%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.