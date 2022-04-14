Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Information Bucket Protocol is a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol in the Sui network, supporting multiple assets as collateral, including $SUI, $BTC, $ETH and LST, and $BUCK is an over-collateralized stablecoin that is minted when users stake collateral on Bucket Protocol. Official Website: https://bucketprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/Bucket-Protocol/whitepaper/blob/main/BucketProtocolWhitepaper.pdf

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 72.24M Total Supply: $ 72.29M Circulating Supply: $ 72.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.24M All-Time High: $ 1.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.000978 Current Price: $ 0.999358

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

