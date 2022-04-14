Bucket Token (BUT) Tokenomics
Bucket Protocol is a next-generation Liquidity Layer on the Sui Network. It empowers users to mint the $BUCK stablecoin by locking various assets as collateral, while unlocking opportunities for yield generation and leveraged liquidity across the ecosystem.
Within just one month of launch, Bucket has become a top 10 DeFi application on the Sui blockchain. Today, we manage over $110M in Total Value Locked (TVL), serving as a foundation to support Sui ecosystem sustainability. Our mission is to expand $BUCK’s use cases, strengthen the ecosystem, and boost Sui’s liquidity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bucket Token (BUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BUT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
