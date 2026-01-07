Bull God (BULLGOD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bull God (BULLGOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bull God (BULLGOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bull God (BULLGOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 48.98K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 48.98K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Bull God (BULLGOD) Information

Bull God is a community-driven meme token built on the Base blockchain that blends mythology, culture, and digital branding. Designed as a movement rather than a typical meme coin, Bull God symbolizes resilience and optimism during market cycles. The project introduces multiple utilities including mascot marketing for real-world brand collaborations, NFT-based blind-box collectibles with rarity tiers, and transparent community engagement through regular AMAs and a doxxed YouTube channel. Revenue from campaigns flows directly into the treasury to sustain long-term growth, while real-world partnerships aim to bring the Bull God brand into mainstream industries. Its design emphasizes transparency, creativity, and cultural symbolism to unite crypto communities under a single emblem of growth and belief.

Official Website:
https://www.bullgod.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jdIIaqbTfaaLCQjwhBYM-lrq5zDPbGgZ/view

Bull God (BULLGOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bull God (BULLGOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BULLGOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BULLGOD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

