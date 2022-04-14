Bumper (BUMP) Tokenomics

Bumper (BUMP) Information

Bumper protects the value of your crypto using a radically innovative DeFi protocol. Set the price you want to protect and if the market crashes, your asset will never fall below that price. Importantly, if the market pumps, your asset rises too.

Protect your crypto price from market drops. To protect your assets simply connect your wallet to the Bumper dApp. Choose the amount and price of the crypto asset you want to protect and it's locked in. No matter where the market heads, the value of your crypto won't drop below the set price.

Earn a regular yield by staking. Stake your stablecoin (USDC initially) and receive a yield from premiums paid by protection takers, alongside native $Bump token emissions

Official Website:
https://bumper.fi

Bumper (BUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bumper (BUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 322.07K
Total Supply:
$ 250.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 195.68M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 411.47K
All-Time High:
$ 0.438225
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00080449
Current Price:
$ 0.00164588
Bumper (BUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bumper (BUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BUMP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BUMP's tokenomics, explore BUMP token's live price!

BUMP Price Prediction

Want to know where BUMP might be heading? Our BUMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.