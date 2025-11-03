Burning Jup (BURN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00218101 $ 0.00218101 $ 0.00218101 24H Low $ 0.00264577 $ 0.00264577 $ 0.00264577 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00218101$ 0.00218101 $ 0.00218101 24H High $ 0.00264577$ 0.00264577 $ 0.00264577 All Time High $ 0.00350848$ 0.00350848 $ 0.00350848 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.96% Price Change (1D) -13.36% Price Change (7D) -12.58% Price Change (7D) -12.58%

Burning Jup (BURN) real-time price is $0.00229195. Over the past 24 hours, BURN traded between a low of $ 0.00218101 and a high of $ 0.00264577, showing active market volatility. BURN's all-time high price is $ 0.00350848, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BURN has changed by -0.96% over the past hour, -13.36% over 24 hours, and -12.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Burning Jup (BURN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.35K$ 166.35K $ 166.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 223.64K$ 223.64K $ 223.64K Circulation Supply 72.58M 72.58M 72.58M Total Supply 97,577,451.35152 97,577,451.35152 97,577,451.35152

The current Market Cap of Burning Jup is $ 166.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BURN is 72.58M, with a total supply of 97577451.35152. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.64K.