bZx is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking enabling the building of Decentralized Applications for lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. bZx is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.
The BZRX token is a governance token that allows the bZx community to govern the protocol through staking BZRX token and voting in the bZx DAO. The bZx ecosystem is designed to emphasize community control over the protocol through governance, fee sharing, and voting.
Understanding the tokenomics of bZx Protocol (BZRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BZRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BZRX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
