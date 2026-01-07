Canelcorn is an art-driven token that supports a creative community focused on visual culture, collaborative expression, and digital ownership. The project offers an on-chain gallery where artists and holders can showcase works, participate in themed exhibitions, and contribute to shared virtual spaces. The token acts as an access and participation credential within this ecosystem, enabling community curation, submissions, and interactive experiences. Canelcorn’s goal is to build a persistent creative network that blends art, culture, and experimentation without prioritising financial returns.