We are committed to fighting scammers and rug pulls by exposing them on social media and building valuable utilities on Solana. Our mission is to create a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for our community.
Our first tool, ClaimMyCatBat.com, allows users to convert rugged, useless, or dust tokens into CATBAT, turning worthless assets into something valuable.
Unlike many meme projects, CATBAT provides real utility. Additionally, through the Airlock Pool (a Moonshot mechanism), the top 50 holders automatically receive Solana airdrops every 24 hours, rewarding long-term supporters of the project.
Understanding the tokenomics of CATBAT (CATBAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATBAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATBAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.