Cats N Cars (CNC) Information

At Cats N Cars, we offer opportunities to win luxury supercars which are given away at specific market cap milestones to encourage stable price appreciation. Our mission-driven token, inspired by the spirit of Cars N Coffee events and our love for feline friends, aims to reshape the crypto culture with a blend of purpose and fun. By rewarding our community through exciting supercar giveaways and fostering engagement, we strive to create an enjoyable and impactful experience for all our holders. The team prides itself on transparency and provides regular updates to the CNC community via social channels.