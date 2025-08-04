Cel AI Price (SN127)
Cel AI (SN127) is currently trading at 0.646968 USD with a market cap of $ 169.33K USD. SN127 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SN127 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN127 price information.
During today, the price change of Cel AI to USD was $ +0.0109994.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cel AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cel AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cel AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0109994
|+1.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cel AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+1.73%
-20.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cel AI (SN127) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN127 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SN127 to VND
₫17,024.96292
|1 SN127 to AUD
A$0.99633072
|1 SN127 to GBP
￡0.485226
|1 SN127 to EUR
€0.55639248
|1 SN127 to USD
$0.646968
|1 SN127 to MYR
RM2.73667464
|1 SN127 to TRY
₺26.31865824
|1 SN127 to JPY
¥95.104296
|1 SN127 to ARS
ARS$874.2802068
|1 SN127 to RUB
₽51.4663044
|1 SN127 to INR
₹56.48677608
|1 SN127 to IDR
Rp10,606.03108992
|1 SN127 to KRW
₩896.07655872
|1 SN127 to PHP
₱37.20066
|1 SN127 to EGP
￡E.30.99623688
|1 SN127 to BRL
R$3.5906724
|1 SN127 to CAD
C$0.88634616
|1 SN127 to BDT
৳78.10197696
|1 SN127 to NGN
₦978.7655388
|1 SN127 to UAH
₴26.70036936
|1 SN127 to VES
Bs79.577064
|1 SN127 to CLP
$627.55896
|1 SN127 to PKR
Rs181.27396392
|1 SN127 to KZT
₸346.7101512
|1 SN127 to THB
฿21.00058128
|1 SN127 to TWD
NT$19.30552512
|1 SN127 to AED
د.إ2.37437256
|1 SN127 to CHF
Fr0.5175744
|1 SN127 to HKD
HK$5.07222912
|1 SN127 to MAD
.د.م5.84859072
|1 SN127 to MXN
$12.18887712
|1 SN127 to PLN
zł2.38084224
|1 SN127 to RON
лв2.83371984
|1 SN127 to SEK
kr6.2432412
|1 SN127 to BGN
лв1.08690624
|1 SN127 to HUF
Ft222.47288616
|1 SN127 to CZK
Kč13.72866096
|1 SN127 to KWD
د.ك0.196031304
|1 SN127 to ILS
₪2.20616088