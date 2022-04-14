Discover key insights into CertaiK by Virtuals (CERTAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CertaiK by Virtuals (CERTAI) Information

CertaiK is a smart contract auditing agent built on Virtuals. It can provide direct audits on Solidity or Rust code through our web app on top of providing security analysis and live audits for trending projects on Twitter.

We want to make smart contract auditing more accessible and equitable for everyone by providing free AI audits through CertaiK along with it's associated platforms.

The movement to bring smart contract exploits to zero through 24/7 auditing and monitoring of on-chain security begins with CertaiK.