Chadrizard ($ZARD) Information Chadrizard is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project created to combine the cultural energy of meme coins with a foundation of transparency and reliability. The project’s purpose is to provide a community-driven token that can be traded and held without concerns of hidden risks or unexpected rug pulls. Chadrizard’s main function is to stand as a recognizable and trustworthy symbol in the meme coin space, giving holders confidence that the project has been developed with clear intentions and sustainable practices. Official Website: https://chadrizardonbase.com/chadrizard Buy $ZARD Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.59K
All-Time High: $ 0.00010643
All-Time Low: $ 0.00006418
Current Price: $ 0

Chadrizard ($ZARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chadrizard ($ZARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ZARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ZARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ZARD's tokenomics, explore $ZARD token's live price!

