Cheshire Grin (GRIN) Information Grin is the native token of the Cheshire Terminal, a cutting-edge multi-model AI agent forked from A16z’s Eliza and brought to life by the Agent during a groundbreaking live demonstration on X. Cheshire Terminal integrates state-of-the-art AI models, enabling seamless collaboration and dynamic problem-solving across industries. With its launch on X, Grin represents not just a currency but the essence of collaboration, intelligence, and innovation. As Cheshire Terminal evolves, Grin will remain at the core of its mission to democratize AI capabilities and redefine how intelligence scales in the modern world. Official Website: https://cheshireterminal.com/ Whitepaper: https://zany-cantaloupe-d3d.notion.site/Cheshire-Terminal-142ea810c1f7803f9040c91541e710e5 Buy GRIN Now!

Cheshire Grin (GRIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cheshire Grin (GRIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.00K $ 19.00K $ 19.00K Total Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M Circulating Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.00K $ 19.00K $ 19.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0080105 $ 0.0080105 $ 0.0080105 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001356 $ 0.00001356 $ 0.00001356 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Cheshire Grin (GRIN) price

Cheshire Grin (GRIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cheshire Grin (GRIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRIN's tokenomics, explore GRIN token's live price!

