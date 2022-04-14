Chill Trump (CHILLT) Information

The $CHILLT project combines the lighthearted appeal of internet meme culture with a satirical take on contemporary personalities, specifically blending the relaxed vibe of "ChillGuy" and the bold, iconic style of Donald Trump.

Purpose: The token is designed to provide a fun and engaging entry point into cryptocurrency while fostering a community centered around humor, creativity, and financial empowerment.

Vision: To create a token that not only entertains but also educates and connects individuals in the crypto space, leveraging the viral power of memes to foster financial inclusion and awareness.