Which blockchain network does Circle rStock run on?

Circle rStock operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CRCLR?

The token is priced at ₹7304.241011196075000, marking a price movement of -4.53% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Circle rStock belong to?

Circle rStock falls under the Solana Ecosystem,SPL22,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks category. This classification helps investors compare CRCLR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Circle rStock?

Its market capitalization is ₹63505540.1107557375000, placing the asset at rank #4280. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CRCLR is currently circulating?

There are 8693.999502444 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Circle rStock today?

Over the past day, CRCLR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Circle rStock fluctuated between ₹7286.181322702575000 and ₹7650.987030271275000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.