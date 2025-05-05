Clarity Price (CLARITY)
The live price of Clarity (CLARITY) today is 0.00197198 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.68M USD. CLARITY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clarity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Clarity price change within the day is -4.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 851.65M USD
During today, the price change of Clarity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clarity to USD was $ -0.0001408498.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clarity to USD was $ -0.0008337054.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clarity to USD was $ -0.001267226687801357.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001408498
|-7.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008337054
|-42.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001267226687801357
|-39.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Clarity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-4.32%
-3.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Clarity Protocol serves as an operating system for DAOs. The protocol makes it easy to create, manage, and participate in blockchain-enabled organizations and communities. DAOs are new to many businesses, and Clarity is dedicated to educating clients on how to leverage these technologies to improve KPIs, reach new audiences, and drive organic growth. By providing comprehensive community and DAO management tooling, Clarity provides all the needed resources to start and grow a blockchain-based business.
